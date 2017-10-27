POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Thailand bids final goodbye to King Bhumibol Adulyadej
Thailand is bidding a final farewell to King Bhumibol Adulyadej. A year after his death at the age of 88, a five-day funeral is under way. It is being held to remember a monarch who ruled the country for seven decades and steered it from a poor rural society to a modern economy. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 27, 2017
