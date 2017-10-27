World Share

Money Talks: Thailand bids final goodbye to King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Thailand is bidding a final farewell to King Bhumibol Adulyadej. A year after his death at the age of 88, a five-day funeral is under way. It is being held to remember a monarch who ruled the country for seven decades and steered it from a poor rural society to a modern economy.