Iceland Election: Iceland to hold snap poll on Saturday

Iceland is holding a snap poll on Saturday, its second in less than a year. The election was called when the country's coalition fell apart following a scandal involving the father of the Prime Minister. Despite recovering from the financial crisis a decade ago, the island's politics are still plagued by financial and ethical issues. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.