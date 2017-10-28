POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iceland Election: Iceland to hold snap poll on Saturday
Iceland is holding a snap poll on Saturday, its second in less than a year. The election was called when the country's coalition fell apart following a scandal involving the father of the Prime Minister. Despite recovering from the financial crisis a decade ago, the island's politics are still plagued by financial and ethical issues. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
October 28, 2017
