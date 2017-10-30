World Share

Money Talks: Hong Kong Stock exchange close for good

More than 30 years of floor trading have come to an end in Hong Kong, it is joining the club of stock exchanges like Tokyo and London that no longer have trading halls. With the rise of internet trading most traders have shifted to corporate offices and with just a handful of floor traders left the historic hall has finally closed. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world