Palestinian Village: Village near Jerusalem frozen in time
02:25
World
On Sunday, Israel delayed a vote to annex illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. But as Kerry Alexandra reports there are other Palestinian lands that find themselves torn between the old and the new. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 30, 2017
