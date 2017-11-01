World Share

Shutting down Manus

The Manus Island detention centre has been shuttered, after Papua New Guinea ordered its closure on constitutional grounds. But what happens to the hundreds of refugees still living there? With few options left, many asylum seekers are refusing to leave. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world