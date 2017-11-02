World Share

Social Media Hearing: Tech companies testify on Russian meddling

Facebook, Twitter and Google faced tough questions by lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Democrats and Republicans wanted to know exactly how their online platforms were used by Russia during the 2016 presidential election. In the second day of hearings, lawyers for the tech giants were repeatedly criticized by lawmakers for what they regard as a lack of effort in addressing the issue. Kate Fisher reports from Washington.