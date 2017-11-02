Barzani bows out, Venezuela’s opposition disarray and Trump’s Russia connection

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
52:05
Masoud Barzani who was the face of the Kurdish fight for independence steps down. What will it mean for the Kurdish region of northern Iraq? Meanwhile, the opposition in Venezuela looks in complete disarray. Will President Nicolas Maduro use the opportunity to strengthen his hand? And did Donald Trump's campaign collude with the Kremlin? A former adviser admits lying to the FBI about contact with Russian officials. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
