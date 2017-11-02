POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Japans Major problem Karoshi Kills workers
Money Talks: Japans Major problem Karoshi Kills workers
Now we all have to work for a living but Japan's notoriously tough work culture is killing hundreds of people every year. A new report on the phenomenon known as 'karoshi' says many others sink into depression. Joel Labi reports, victims' families feel there are no good solutions on the table. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
