Money Talks: Fiji becomes first pacific country to issue a sovereign green bond
06:19
World
Like all Pacific Island states Fiji is highly vulnerable to climate change. Rising sea levels threaten to swamp the country's 300 low lying islands. In order to tackle this, Fiji has become the first country in the Pacific and the first emerging economy to issue a sovereign green bond. Interview with Justine Leigh-Bell, Director of Market Development at Climate Bonds Initiative Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
