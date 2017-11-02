What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Money Talks: Baku, Tbilisi, Kars railway opens as an Iconic Silk Road

The Baku, Tbilisi, Kars railway connecting Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan hit the tracks. Known as the ‘Iron Silk Road’ the high speed railway is a significant part of China's so called one belt one road project. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world