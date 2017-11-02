November 2, 2017
01:19
01:19
More Videos
Money Talks: Baku, Tbilisi, Kars railway opens as an Iconic Silk Road
The Baku, Tbilisi, Kars railway connecting Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan hit the tracks. Known as the ‘Iron Silk Road’ the high speed railway is a significant part of China's so called one belt one road project. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos