Manus Island Protests: UN warns Australia about detention conditions

Australia has been urged by the UN to provide protection and food to asylum seekers who are refusing to leave its detention centre in Papua New Guinea. The 600 men on Manus Island started protests on Friday after Australia cut off basic services to the camp. As Staci Bivens reports, the refugees aren't protesting alone.