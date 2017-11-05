World Share

Korea Tensions: US continues tough rhetoric against N Korea

US President Donald Trump has started his 5-nation tour of Asia. As we've mentioned, Trump's agenda will be dominated by North Korea's military threat. And if Pyongyang does attack, the first country likely hit will be South Korea. Shamim Chowdhury is in the capital Seoul, and looks at the military preparations the country is making.