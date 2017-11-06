POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Paradise Papers: Massive leak of millions of financial documents
01:44
World
Paradise Papers: Massive leak of millions of financial documents
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is allegedly profiting from business ties with the Russian President's family. The news is contained within the so-called Paradise Papers - leaked financial documents detailing the offshore investments of some of the world's wealthiest people. Nick Harper reports from New York. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 6, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?