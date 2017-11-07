POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Climate Change: China encourages drivers to go green
Climate Change: China encourages drivers to go green
China has unveiled a new credit scheme to boost the development of green vehicles, but it's decided to delay it for a year to help companies get up to speed. As Sandy Huang finds out in Beijing, the world's largest auto market is setting wheels in motion to phase out fossil-fueled vehicles. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 7, 2017
