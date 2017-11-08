World Share

Israel’s internal divide?

The Israeli President Reuvin Rivlin has launched a scathing attack on Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. Rivlin comes from the same rightwing Likud party as the Prime Minister. But that didn't stop him from accusing Netanyahu and his allies of trying to weaken the Supreme Court and silence the media. Now while his Presidency is largely ceremonial, his words have outraged other politicians - who've called his comments dangerous and undemocratic. So are divides in the Israeli government widening?