A look into the ever-controversial band: Laibach
The October Revolution gave way to Yugoslavia and Yugoslavia gave way to a satirical, puzzling band: Laibach. Elif Bereketli caught up with one of the founding members to talk about the band's controversial ways, forgotten dreams of Yugoslavia and being the first Western band to perform in North Korea.
November 9, 2017
