Paradise papers
20:34
World
A massive collection of leaked documents out of a Bermuda law firm has once again shed some light on how the uber-elite use a complex system of offshore accounts to avoid paying billions of dollars to the government. Among them are the Queen of England, Madonna, and Bono, along with multinational corporations such as Facebook and Apple. Is it illegal? No. But is it right? We asked if the top one percent has withdrawn from a system that pays for schools and roadways. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
More Videos
