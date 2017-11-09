World Share

Money Talks: Offshore tax leaks of rich and famous

In 2016 the Panama papers shed light on how the rich and famous minimise their tax bills and now another leak of confidential documents has once again thrown the spotlight on such behavior. This time the Paradise Papers include the details of offshore accounts of many more of the world's wealthy and powerful, Queen Elizabeth among them. But as Maria Ramos reports, tax avoidance is not a crime so apart from moral outrage. What could the potential fallout be? For their analyses our editor at large Craig Copetas joins us from paris