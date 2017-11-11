POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Korea Tensions: Veterans say Korean War is far from forgotten
Korea Tensions: Veterans say Korean War is far from forgotten
Many around the world know it as the Forgotten War, but not in South Korea. The Korean War claimed the lives of more than one and a half million civillians. More than six hundred thousand soldiers also died in the conflict. TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury is in Seoul, where she spoke to veterans of the conflict. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 11, 2017
