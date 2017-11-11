POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Face Transplant Meeting: Widow meets man bearing her husband's face
02:36
World
Face Transplant Meeting: Widow meets man bearing her husband's face
Thousands of people around the world receive organ transplants every year, but face transplants are extremely rare. Even rarer is the sort of reunion that's taken place in the United States. Arabella Munro has the story of a widow meeting the man whose life she's changed forever. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 11, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?