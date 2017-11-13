POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Erdogan and Putin to meet to discuss Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to Russia on Monday for a one-day visit. He'll hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. They're expected to discuss the ongoing war in Syria. And as Abubakr al Shamahi reports, their two countries could find their positions in the conflict drawing closer. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 13, 2017
