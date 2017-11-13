POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Milan Motorcycle Show & Keanu Reeves speaks to TRT World
World
Milan Motorcycle Show & Keanu Reeves speaks to TRT World
The best of the two-wheeler world is being showcased under one roof at the motorcycle show in Milan. The event will see a range of highly anticipated models finally being revealed to the world. As Christine Pirovolakis reports, this year, the event has some star power as the company co-founded by actor Keanu Reeves, unveiled its new line of performance cruiser bikes.
November 13, 2017
