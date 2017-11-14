POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil’s gold wars
15:21
World
Brazil’s gold wars
Brazil's government is facing a violent backlash after trying to crack down on illegal gold mining in the Amazon. A task force burned about 30 boats near a protected forest reserve. Two days later, protesters torched environmental offices. But the question of who's in the wrong here isn't so cut and dry. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
