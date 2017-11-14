POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump’s Philippines pursuit
Trump’s Philippines pursuit
Former US president Barack Obama took a hard line against the drug war in the Philippines, calling it a human rights disaster. And President Rodrigo Duterte responded with swear words. Since then, the Philippines has been pivoting towards China and now it's Trump who's offering to make to peace. At this week's ASEAN summit, he crooned about the great relationship between the two countries with no mention of the nearly four thousand Filipinos who've died from what many call extrajudicial killings. So, is this the price the US is willing to pay for influence in Southeast Asia? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
