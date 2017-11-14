World Share

Money Talks: Climate change, Venezuela sanctions, Organic food

Climate change is one of the biggest threats to the global economy, the latest findings by scientists make for some worrying reading. Global carbon emissions are on the rise again after holding steady for three years. Policy makers gathered in Germany for the latest round of climate change talks fear the goals set by the 2015 Paris agreement are slipping away from them. Interview with Alzbeta Klein, IFC Director and Global Head for Climate Business. The British pound's latest fall has shown how vulnerable it is to political factors. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that 40 members of parliament from Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party have agreed to sign a letter of no confidence over her handling of Brexit. That is eight short of the number needed to start a leadership contest. For more on this Berenberg Senior UK Economist Kallum Pickering joins us. The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions against Venezuela. It says it is hoping to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into returning to democracy. The decision was made as Venezuela prepares to restructure parts of its foreign debt. Caitlin McGee reports. For more on this we are joined by Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of Gear Capital Partners and TRT World Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas. Growing numbers of people are demanding organic food but the market for clothing made from non genetically modified organisms without the use of pesticides is also expanding rapidly. Turkey is trying to grow its global share of that market.