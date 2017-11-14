POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Carbon sucking technology to reduce climate change
08:04
World
Money Talks: Carbon sucking technology to reduce climate change
Climate change is one of the biggest threats to the global economy, the latest findings by scientists make for some worrying reading. Global carbon emissions are on the rise again after holding steady for three years. Policy makers gathered in Germany for the latest round of climate change talks fear the goals set by the 2015 Paris agreement are slipping away from them. Interview with Alzbeta Klein, IFC Director and Global Head for Climate Business. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?