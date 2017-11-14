POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Turkey becomes most efficient producers of non GMO cotton
01:31
World
Money Talks: Turkey becomes most efficient producers of non GMO cotton
Growing numbers of people are demanding organic food but the market for clothing made from non genetically modified organisms without the use of pesticides is also expanding rapidly. Turkey is trying to grow its global share of that market. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
