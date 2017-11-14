POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: How will automation affect human employment?
More machines less manpower. Automation is increasing -- but are humans paying a price for progress with their jobs? As technology advances, we're building machines capable of doing more. But is the pace of change too fast? Does the focus also need to be on adapting human roles, to maintain workforces and economies? At the Roundtable was executive chairman of the Ayn Rand Institute, Yaron Brook; Trade Union Activist, Rob Lugg; And Ann Pettifor, Director of the economic policy research organisation, Prime Economics. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
