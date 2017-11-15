World Share

Empowering Bangladesh’s women?

Bangladesh is leading the way for gender equality in South Asia. That's according to the World Economic Forum, which has ranked them highest in the region, for the third time running. But not everyone's convinced they belong at the top of the list. The country boasts an impressive number of female politicians, but gender-based violence is still a massive problem. Almost 90% of married women have experienced domestic abuse. So is Bangladesh really the gender utopia some make it out to be?