POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Daesh’s demise, Empowering Bangladesh’s women and Sanctioning Venezuela
52:05
World
Daesh’s demise, Empowering Bangladesh’s women and Sanctioning Venezuela
A self-declared caliphate of cruelty is crumbling. Forces close in on the last town under Daesh's control. Is this the end of the terror group as we know it? Meanwhile, Bangladesh tops the table for female empowerment in South Asia. But is the country really closing the gender gap? And the US hits more Venezuelan officials with sanctions. Will they work to force President Maduro's hand? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 15, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?