02:15
World
Climate Change: 40,000 evacuated due to climate change
All week, we've been bringing you stories about the effects of climate change from around the world. Today, we're in Colombia where 40,000 people are being evacuated because of flooding. Dimitri O' Donnell reports from the impoverished neighbourhood of Puerto Nuevo, on the biggest resettlement project in Latin America. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 16, 2017
