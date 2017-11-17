World Share

Turkey’s ties with Russia

A new missile defence contract between Turkey and Russia seems a done deal. And it has some members of NATO worried. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to the Russian resort town of Sochi this week, to meet with his Russian counterpart. He and Vladimir Putin had been at loggerheads after the Turkish military shot down a Russian fighter jet in 2015. But their relationship now seems essentially fully restored. And some are asking if it means Ankara is moving away from its alliance with Europe. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world