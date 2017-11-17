POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s ties with Russia
19:10
World
Turkey’s ties with Russia
A new missile defence contract between Turkey and Russia seems a done deal. And it has some members of NATO worried. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to the Russian resort town of Sochi this week, to meet with his Russian counterpart. He and Vladimir Putin had been at loggerheads after the Turkish military shot down a Russian fighter jet in 2015. But their relationship now seems essentially fully restored. And some are asking if it means Ankara is moving away from its alliance with Europe. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 17, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?