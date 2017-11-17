POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US climate isolation
21:14
World
US climate isolation
Leaders from around the world were in the German city of Bonn for the annual UN climate conference. Something they're all debated is how to best implement the 2015 Paris Climate accord. But one nation that stood out - or stood alone - is the United States. The world's second largest polluter said it was pulling out of the agreement in June, sparking criticism that the Trump administration is failing in its responsibility to the international community. So, should they be doing more to save the planet? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 17, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?