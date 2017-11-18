POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: New hospitals are built in war-torn Idlib
02:59
World
The War in Syria: New hospitals are built in war-torn Idlib
Throughout the six years of the Syrian conflict, hospitals have been targeted in air strikes. Recently, most of these hospitals have been in southern Idlib. But new ones are being established in other parts of the province, and Ahmed Al Burai has visited one of them. This is his exclusive report. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 18, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?