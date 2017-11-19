POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya Students: Turkey gives opportunity to Rohingya students
Rohingya Students: Turkey gives opportunity to Rohingya students
Turkish Authorities are pledging 53 more scholarships for Rohingya students to study at universities here. More than 600,000 of them have fled Myanmar in recent months to escape violence and a military crackdown. Andrew Hopkins went to meet one Rohingya student already taking advantage of the program. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 19, 2017
