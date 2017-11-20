World Share

Chile Election: Results force run-off in December

In Chile, the conservative candidate Sebastian Pinera has won the first round of the presidential election but still faces a run-off. He's secured nearly 37 percent of the vote, falling short of the 50 percent needed to win outright. In the second and final round, he'll face a leftist candidate, the former TV journalist Alejandro Guillier. Sally Ayhan reports.