Money Talks: Turkish fashion designer shines in Milan
Milan has stunning architecture, fabulous food and then there is the fashion. But if you are just starting out in the industry, competing against some of the best known fashion labels in the world can be daunting and even more so if you are not from Italy. Christine Pirovolakis went to the city to meet a young Turkish fashion designer who is already making an impact. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
