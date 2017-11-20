POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Rare Da Vinci painting sold for record $450M
08:57
World
Money Talks: Rare Da Vinci painting sold for record $450M
From just $130 six decades ago to almost half a million dollars today. The painting by Leonardo Da Vinci has stolen headlines and made art history. Laila Humairah reports the art market is more than thriving, with multi million dollar masterpieces easily finding a home. For more on this Ben Kumar from Seven Investment Management joins us from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
