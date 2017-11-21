World Share

Roundtable: Is the era of the dollar coming to an end?

Has the dollar reached its sell-by date? Has its role as the world's premier reserve currency been diminished by Donald Trump? Or is any reduced dependence on the greenback just a natural progression? The dollar has been the currency of choice for foreign exchange reserves and bilateral trade for more than 70 years. But are countries decreasing their reliance on it? Some economists believe America's increasing isolation is contributing to the dollar falling out of favour. Others say China's growing world dominance could even see the yuan take over. At the Roundtable was Yu Jie, Head of China Foresight at the London School of Economics; Global Economics Specialist at City, University of London, Sandy Brian Hager; Analyst for The Market Mogul, Tor Abrams; and founder of The Pure Asset Co. Ltd, Damian Sweeney. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.