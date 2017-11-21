POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Libya Slave Trade: Migrants from Ivory Coast are being repatriated
World
Hundreds of migrants from the Ivory Coast are being repatriated, just days after an exclusive report by CNN showed young men being auctioned off as slaves in Libya. The report has sent shockwaves through Africa. Gladys Njoroge Morgan has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 21, 2017
