The Ashes: Australia and England gear up for 'The Ashes'

Australia and England are preparing to rekindle one of sport's fiercest rivalries on Thursday. The Ashes. It began in 1882 and is one of the world's oldest and bitterest match ups. England - who are the current holders - face Australia in the first test in Brisbane and all eyes are on the Gabba. Samantha Johnson reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 22, 2017
