Behind the scenes at the 45th International Emmy Awards
03:40
World
TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan was lucky enough to be at the gala when the awards were handed out. Here, he takes us behind the scenes of this year's Emmys, and gives us a taste of what lies beyond the red carpet. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 22, 2017
