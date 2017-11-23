POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Demand for DNA self-tests increases as costs drops
02:54
World
DNA testing has moved from the lab to your lounge. The world's consumer genetic testing market is expected to be worth $340M by 2020. We sent Matt Gooderick to find out how the industry works, what we can discover about ourselves from our genes and how companies can use the data. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 23, 2017
