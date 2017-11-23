World Share

Can Theresa May survive Brexit?

As Brexit negotiations heat up, can UK Prime Minister Theresa May stay in power or is she about to lose her job? There are rumours of plan for a ‘soft coup’ from those closest to her - is the Tory party about to turn their back on their leader? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world