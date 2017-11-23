POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can Theresa May survive Brexit?
02:21
World
Can Theresa May survive Brexit?
As Brexit negotiations heat up, can UK Prime Minister Theresa May stay in power or is she about to lose her job? There are rumours of plan for a ‘soft coup’ from those closest to her - is the Tory party about to turn their back on their leader? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 23, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?