Argentina's Missing Submarine: Mysterious sound investigated by the navy

The Argentinian navy says an unusual sound, like an explosion, was detected in the South Atlantic Ocean, just hours after a missing submarine sent its last signal. It's been a week since the San Juan and its 44 crew members disappeared. With fears that the vessel's oxygen supply is running out, Philip Owira has this report.