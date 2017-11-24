POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Revisiting Turkey's 'cinema of sentiment'
03:03
World
Revisiting Turkey's 'cinema of sentiment'
From films of the present, to films of the past, some critics argue that the "emotional build up" narrative in melodramas has become obsolete. But, there was a time in Turkish history when watching these kinds of movies was considered a national pastime. Showcase revisits this currently overlooked "Cinema of Sentiment”. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 24, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?