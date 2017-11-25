POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Colombia Peace Talks: One year since signing of historic peace deal
Colombia Peace Talks: One year since signing of historic peace deal
It is now a year since a historic peace deal was reached between the FARC guerilla GROUP and the Colombian government. The agreement brought the western hemisphere's longest and bloodiest conflict to an end and saw FARC become a legitimate political party. TRT World's Latin America Correspondent Anelise Borges reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 25, 2017
