Myanmar TRT Journalists: TRT journalists on trial for import export laws

The TRT World journalists detained in Myanmar are expected to appear in court for the fourth time on Monday. They're facing charges for violating the country's import/export laws and could face up to an additional three years in jail. Alican Ayanlar reports