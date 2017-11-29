What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Korea Tensions: N Korea says new missile can hit anywhere in the US

North Korea says it has successfully launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, which it calls the Hwasong 15. Pyongyang says it's capable of striking anywhere in the United States. It's the first test in two months. Washington has called it a global threat. Ben Tornquist reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world