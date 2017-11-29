POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Chapecoense tragedy one year on
02:15
World
The Chapecoense tragedy one year on
Last year, on November 28th, football club Chapecoense flew out of Brazil to play a Copa Sudamericana match against Atletico Nacional in Medellin, Colombia. But the plane never reached its destination, it crashed into a mountain, killing 71 of 77 people on board. It was a tragedy that shocked the world. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 29, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?